Jaipur, Nov 11 (PTI) The mining sector revenue in Rajasthan has been on a steady rise, with the earnings during April-October 2021 jumping about 31 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,641.45 crore.

In the current financial year till October, the Rajasthan mining department recorded total revenue of Rs 2,641.45 crore. This is nearly Rs 626 crore more than the earnings recorded during the same period last year and Rs 616 crore more than FY 2019-20.

The nearly 30 per cent jump from the pre-COVID-19 levels has become possible with the adoption of modern mining techniques and strict monitoring to minimise losses, Mines Secretary Subodh Agarwal said in a statement.

The rise in electronic transit passes, or e-Rawannas, has been a major achievement in this direction. An average of over eight lakh e-Rawannas are being issued in the state every month.

According to the statement, the department has implemented strict measures against illegal mining and storage of minerals. In the current financial year, 5,384 such cases have been registered by the department. The department has also seized 5,472 vehicles and machinery and charged Rs 49.01 crore in penalty. HRS hrs

