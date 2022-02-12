New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra) on Saturday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 106.91 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

The company had logged a net profit of Rs 80.08 crore in the year-ago period, RInfra said in a filing to BSE.

Also Read | Goa Assembly Elections 2022: Know How To Check Name in Voter List and Download Voter Slip.

Total income from operations rose to Rs 4,281.45 crore compared to Rs 4,010.59 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, it said.

Total expenses during the quarter under review dropped to Rs 4,828 crore from Rs 4,950.69 crore.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022: Know How To Check Name in Voter List and Download Voter Slip.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)