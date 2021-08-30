New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) State-owned RINL on Monday felicitated its brand ambassador PV Sindhu for winning a bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The ace shuttler -- who won the medal at Tokyo Olympics, beating China's He Bing Jiao 21-13 21-15 in third-place playoff -- on Monday visited the company's steel plant in Vishakhapattanam, Andhra Pradesh, Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) said in a statement.

"On the occasion of P V Sindhu's recent success at the Tokyo Olympics, RINL felicitated her in the presence of customers and vendors and senior RINL officials today (Monday)," it said.

In 2016, Visakhapatnam-based Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) had roped in the badminton champion as its brand ambassador.

In his address, D K Mohanty, CMD (Additional Charge), RINL, said Sindhu is a new generation sports personality and a pride to the country. "She has made the entire country proud with her back to back Olympic wins. I wish that she will win Gold at Paris 2024 Olympics," he said. According to the company statement, Sindhu acknowledged the RINL's support in strengthening sports and other initiatives being taken up by the company.

