New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) Engineering and consultancy firm RITES Ltd on Friday said it has entered into a pact with NEEPCO to cooperate on consultancy works for strengthening logistical infrastructure at various hydropower stations in the North East.

To enhance power infrastructure in the region, the Arunachal Pradesh government has been entrusted with North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Ltd (NEEPCO) for executing five hydropower projects in the Siang Basin, as per a statement.

As per the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), RITES will also support NEEPCO as a Project Management Consultant for works related to rail infrastructure facilities, including signalling and telecommunications, overhead equipment, and conveyor systems.

RITES Ltd is a Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Railways.

