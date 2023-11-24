Chandigarh, Nov 24 (PTI) A tractor trolley carrying pilgrims from Punjab to a temple in Rajasthan overturned near a village in Haryana's Sirsa, leaving four people dead and 18 others injured, police said on Friday.

The accident took place on Thursday evening when the hook of the tractor trolley came off, Station House Officer of NathuSari Chopta police station, Ishwar said.

Also Read | SBI PO Mains Exam 2023 Admit Card Out at sbi.co.in: Hall Ticket for Probationary Officer Mains Examination Released, Know How To Download.

He said the pilgrims were headed from different villages near Patran in Punjab's Patiala district to Gogamedi in Rajasthan when the accident occurred.

"Four people, including two children, died in this accident. Eighteen others were injured and they were taken to a hospital. The accident occurred when the hook of the tractor trolley came off and it overturned," the police official said.

Also Read | SBI CBO Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 5,280 Posts of Circle Based Officers, Apply Online at sbi.co.in.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)