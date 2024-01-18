Amethi (UP), Jan 18 (PTI) A speeding truck hit a motorcycle here, leaving a man dead, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday night when Diwakar Dwivedi (38), a teacher, was going along with this father on his motorcycle.

SHO, Gauriganj police station, Amar Singh said the body has been sent for postmortem.

The truck driver has been arrested.PTI COR ABN ABN

