Amethi (UP), Jun 5 (PTI) A 20-year-old man died and two others were seriously injured in a head-on collision between two motorcycles on the Rae Bareli-Faizabad road in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district on Thursday, police said.

According to police officials, the accident occurred near the Alaipur crossing in the Mohanganj police station area.

Also Read | Bakrid 2025 Bank Holiday Dates: Are Banks Open or Closed on June 06 and June 07 on Account of Eid-Ul-Adha? Check Details.

One of the riders, Adarsh Bajpai (20), died on the spot, a local official said.

Two others, identified as Abhishek and Aman, sustained serious injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at the Tiloi Medical College Hospital, police added.

Also Read | Bengaluru Stampede: Survival Techniques To Stay Safe in Massive Crowd, Check List of Tips.

The body has been sent for postmortem, and legal proceedings are underway, the police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)