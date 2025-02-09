Sonbhadra (UP), Feb 9 (PTI) Four people were killed and as many injured when a vehicle carrying devotees from Kumbh collided with a truck here early Sunday, police said

The accident occurred around 6:30 am in Darnakhar village

when the victims were returning to Raipur in Chhattisgarh after taking a holy dip at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Kalu Singh said.

The deceased have been identified as Lakshmi Bai (30), Anil Pradhan (37), Thakur Ram Yadav (58), and Rukmini Yadav (56), he said.

The injured were initially taken to the Babhani Community Health Centre before being referred to the district hospital in view of their critical condition.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem.

