Srinagar, Nov 7 (PTI) CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami on Tuesday said the construction of a road to the Amarnath cave shrine poses a significant threat to the local ecology and could have severe consequences for the entire biodiversity in the region.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has expanded road connectivity up to the Amarnath shrine in Jammu and Kashmir. The first set of vehicles has reached the cave via the Baltal base camp in Ganderbal district of central Kashmir.

In a post on X, Tarigami said, "The Amarnath Yatra is a sacred journey for millions of people in the country & its religious significance is paramount. However, construction of the road to the sacred cave poses a significant threat to the local ecology, causing severe consequences for the entire biodiversity, especially wildlife and forests in the region."

"The road cutting through glaciers and critical forest areas without obtaining the necessary No Objection Certificates has created substantial challenges for environmental sustainability in the Himalayan Region," he said.

The government agencies should have engaged with all stakeholders, seeking their inputs and respecting environmental statutes to prevent unsustainable development, the CPI(M) leader said.

The BRO was entrusted with the responsibility of maintaining the twin tracks leading to the cave shrine last year.

The BRO's 'Project Beacon' is involved in the restoration and improvement of the Amarnath Yatra tracks.

With the motorable road reaching the Amarnath cave shrine, the pilgrimage would become more accessible and comfortable for devotees who traditionally had to travel on foot, according to officials.

