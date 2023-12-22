Srinagar, Dec 22 (PTI) A roadshow was organised here to promote the Bharat Tex, a global textile expo to be held in New Delhi in February next year, to raise awareness about the significance of the event among manufacturers and exporters in Kashmir.

The roadshow was organised by the Consortium of Textile Export Promotion Council (EPCs) and the Carpet Export Promotion Council of India (CEPC).

Also Read | Central Universities Recruitment Examination 2023 Registration Deadline Extended, Know How to Apply at exams.nta.ac.in.

The roadshow was part of the series of such events to promote Bharat Tex 2024, a flagship textile event, scheduled from February 26-29 at Bharat Mandapam and Yashobhoomi in New Delhi.

The expo will be spread across two lakh sq mt and will have more than 3,500 exhibitors showcasing fibre, yarn, fabric, home textiles, technical textiles, handloom and powerloom products, handicrafts, and technical textiles. The expo will see participation of exhibitors and buyers from over 40 countries.

Also Read | UPPSC APS Admit Card 2023 Released at uppsc.up.nic.in: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission Releases Hall Ticket for Additional Private Secretary Examination, Know How To Download.

Speaking on the occasion, Director, Ministry of Textiles, Anil Kumar, said several road shows have taken place across the country and they have now come to Srinagar.

"We want to make the people aware about Bharat Tex. It will be a huge event... we appeal the textile manufacturers, exporters to participate in the event as it will help their products reach different corners of the world," he said.

Kumar said the aim of the Bharat Tex is to bring the whole industry to a single platform and address problems faced by stakeholders.

It will also act as a platform to give international market to exporters, he added.

CEPC Chairman Mukesh Kumar Gombar said, "This is a huge opportunity for our exporters, small exporters who cannot travel outside to look for buyers. It is a very good platform for them and will help them increase their business."

Asked how the expo will help Jammu and Kashmir, he said the Union Territory is going to be a value for growth and if it is doing its best in the carpets, then we will take it to the world stage.

Sheikh Ashiq Ahmad, a local businessman and member, committee of administration (COA), CEPC, Sheikh Ashiq, appealed to stakeholders in J&K to grab the opportunity and not be left behind.

"The whole show is happening across India and we are trying to ensure that our stakeholders are not left behind. They should be at the forefront. We are expecting good participation from J&K," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)