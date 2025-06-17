New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) As Indian businesses across sectors accelerate their digital transformation, robust data security is a must, according to Salesforce South Asia President and CEO Arundhati Bhattacharya.

Digital transformation today is not just a business initiative but a strategic imperative that defines resilience, relevance, and long-term value creation, she said.

Also Read | India Post GDS 4th Merit List 2025 out indiapostgdsonline.gov.in: Merit List for the Gramin Dak Sevak Post Released, Know How To Check.

"There are two things that we invest most in: one is data security and overall security, and the second is innovation.

"We must make sure that in no way does the data go out, and that it is sufficiently encrypted and masked. It's also a layer that ensures things like bias, toxicity, and hallucinations can be ruled out," Bhattacharya said.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 17, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Salesforce on Tuesday announced its partnership with bathroom and lighting solutions provider Jaquar Group. The partnership will implement Salesforce's AI-powered platform to unify customer engagement across Jaquar's business units, aiming to streamline operations, drive revenue growth and productivity.

Jaquar Group will deploy a range of Salesforce solutions, including Consumer Goods Cloud for sales efficiency, CPQ and Partner Community Cloud for pricing and partner collaboration, and Field Service for improved on-ground operations.

The Jaquar Group has a global presence in over 55 countries, with more than 12,000 employees.

“This collaboration is more than just a tech upgrade; it's about future-proofing our organisation by embedding intelligence into every customer interaction and operational touchpoint," Rajesh Mehra - Director and Promoter, Jaquar Group, said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)