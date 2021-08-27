Rourkela, Aug 27 (PTI) In a bid to strengthen its products basket in competitive markets, Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP), a unit of PSU major SAIL, has introduced rust preventive coating on inside surface of pipes for the first time, an official said on Friday.

The initiative is in line with the market-centric approach of the company to cater to demands of the customers, he said.

The Odisha-based steelmaker has been using the rust preventive external coating for its pipes.

“There are very few manufacturers that have the technical know-how of coating the inside surface of pipes. With this effort, RSP has entered the select group of pipe makers,” the senior official said.

The initiative was taken as part of the unit's consistent efforts to add more value to its products to cater to the niche markets.

Noting that the steel plant authorities were constantly receiving feedback from the marketing division about such pipe orders, he said RSP swiftly adopted specific measures and identified workers from its human resource pool to execute the job in the most cost-effective manner.

"RSP had bagged an order to supply 2,100 metre of 32 inches diameter rust preventive coating at inside and outside surface of pipes to Larsen & Toubro Ltd, which will be used in Buxar thermal power plant. Our facility has successfully manufactured the lot and completed the supply this month," the official said.

