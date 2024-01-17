Kolkata, Jan 17 (PTI) RPSG Ventures Ltd on Wednesday said the company's board has approved a proposal to raise Rs 284.21 crore through preferential share allotment to promoters.

The issue price is Rs 795 per share, including a premium of Rs 785 per share, it said in an exchange filing.

The company, which is engaged in fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), process outsourcing, ayurveda formulations, real estate and sports segments, will issue up to 35,75,000 equity shares.

The shares will be allotted to promoter group companies Rainbow Investments Ltd and Integrated Coal Mining Ltd.

The allotment is subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.

Post the exercise, Rainbow Investments' holding will rise to 39.08 per cent with 1,29,29,326 shares, and Integrated Coal Mining's stake will be 16.99 per cent (56,20,072 shares).

