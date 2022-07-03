Chandigarh, Jul 3 (PTI) The Haryana government on Sunday said it will give financial assistance of Rs 4,000 per acre to farmers who grow pulses and oilseeds crops in seven districts of the state.

The scheme is applicable for farmers in south Haryana's seven districts -- Jhajjar, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Mahendragarh, Rewari, Hisar and Nuh -- and will be implemented during the Kharif 2022 season.

Under this scheme farmers will be provided financial assistance at the rate of Rs 4,000 per acre, said an official spokesperson.

The spokesperson said the government is making constant efforts to increase the income of the farmers by reducing their input costs.

This scheme has been started by the government to promote cultivation of pulses and oilseeds as part of crop diversification efforts.

The state government aims to bring at least one lakh acres of area under cultivation of pulses and oilseeds, the spokesperson said.

