New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) Union Minister Parshottam Rupala has invited suggestions from stakeholders for revamping the administrative structure for cooperatives, according to a release issued by the National Cooperative Union of India (NCUI).

The Minister of State for Agriculture was addressing a webinar on setting up a 'separate administrative structure for cooperatives', organised by NCUI.

The cooperatives have a big role in creating a self-reliant India but there are many issues that require urgent attention, NCUI quoted him as saying in a statement on Tuesday.

"For example, how to link the cooperatives with the food processing sector? How to strengthen primary agriculture cooperative societies is also very important... Even the RBI treats cooperative banks differently from other banks," he highlighted.

Meanwhile, NCUI and Krishak Bharati Cooperative (KRIBHCO) have demanded that the government resolve pending issues related to implementation of the Constitutional Amendment Bill so that cooperatives can work as autonomous organisations.

The bill seeks to strengthen cooperatives in the country.

It may be recalled that the Gujarat High Court had stayed the implementation of Constitutional Amendment Bill and the matter is now pending in the Supreme Court.

KRIBHCO Chairman and former President of NCUI Chandra Pal Singh Yadav said a separate ministry or department for cooperatives is necessary so as to avoid overlapping, and also streamline the functioning of cooperative organisations all over the country.

He called for strengthening NCUI, the apex body of cooperatives in the country, so that it can effectively voice the concerns of cooperatives.

Gujarat State Cooperative Union Chairman G H Amin stressed on the need for supervision of multi-state cooperatives and enhancing their business potential.

He also said setting up a separate ministry or department of cooperatives is the need of the hour.

Delhi State Cooperative Union President V P Singh emphasised on removing roadblocks in implementation of the Constitutional Amendment Bill and ensuring the bill is passed by all the state legislatures.

