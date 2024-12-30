New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) State-owned SAIL has been certified as 'Great Place to Work' for the second time in a row.

SAIL secured the certification following a comprehensive survey conducted by Great Place to Work Institute, based on direct feedback from employees at SAIL.

"Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) has earned the prestigious 'Great Place to Work' certification for January 2025 to January 2026, awarded by the Great Place to Work Institute, India," the steel ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The PSU was first certified for December 2023 to December 2024.

"SAIL's consecutive certification as a 'Great Place to Work' reaffirms SAIL's ongoing dedication to foster an exceptional workplace culture and provide a positive employee experience built on trust, collaboration and employee empowerment," company's chairman Amarendu Prakash said.

The Great Place to Work Institute is a global firm that recognises employers creating outstanding employee experiences through a rigorous evaluation process.

*** ITC Hotels opens new property in Delhi under Welcomhotel brand * ITC Hotels on Monday said it has opened a new property in the national capital under the Welcomhotel brand.

The new Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels, Delhi-Gurugram highway, is under management contract and has 81 rooms, with extensive banquet and meeting space of about 35,000 sq ft and an all-day dining restaurant, the company said in a statement.

The opening of the new property in Delhi increases the company's footprint to five hotels in the state and 10 hotels in Delhi-NCR, ITC Hotels Chief Executive Anil Chadha said.

