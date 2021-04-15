New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) State-owned steel maker SAIL on Thursday said its super specialty hospital at Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) has been approved as a Covid Care hospital.

The step has been taken in wake of rising cases in the region, Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) said in a statement.

"Inspired by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and under the guidance of Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Steel, SAIL's super specialty hospital at Rourkela, Odisha, is approved to be used as Covid Care Hospital (CCH)," the company said.

SAIL said Pradhan had instructed to use the said hospital at Rourkela as COVID-19 care hospital in wake of rising cases in the region.

The local district authority had also sent a request for utilising the ICU facilities of the hospital for treatment of Covid-19 patients. The 60 bedded ICU facility of SAIL-RSP will be used for COVID-19 care, it said. This hospital will further augment the treatment facilities for covid patients in the state.

