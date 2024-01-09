Chennai, Jan 9 (PTI) Glassmaker and a player in housing solutions business Saint-Gobain India has committed investments worth Rs 3,400 crore in Tamil Nadu across business segments, which includes setting up of green and brownfield investments.

The company exchanged documents with state government officials in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin during the Global Investors Meet held in the city.

"We are investing Rs 3,400 crore across different businesses - glass wool, gypsum, plasterboard, plaster, acoustic ceiling, float glass, adhesives, sealants, in our next phase of expansion in Tamil Nadu," said B Santhanam CEO, Asia Pacific and India Region and Chairman, Saint-Gobain India.

The Memorandum of Understanding entails green and brownfield investments in several manufacturing sectors in Tamil Nadu, taking Saint-Gobain India's total investment to over Rs 8,000 crore, a company statement said on Tuesday.

"As trailblazers in Light and Sustainable construction, we are well poised to provide building material solutions that combine performance, aesthetics and sustainability." he said.

