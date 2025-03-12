Jammu, Mar 12 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police has arrested another man in the murder of a gangster here that took place nearly two months ago, an officer said on Wednesday.

Yudhvir Singh, a resident of Mandi Sangwali area of Samba, was arrested from Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, Delhi, soon after he landed from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, a police spokesman said.

On January 21, Gataru gang head Sumit Jandyal was shot dead in Jewel Chowk in the heart of Jammu. Singh is the 10th accused arrested in the case.

Police called Singh's arrest as a "major breakthrough" in the high-profile murder case.

The spokesman said investigations have revealed that Singh played a crucial financial role in the conspiracy, transferring funds into multiple accounts before the murder.

"These transactions were used to purchase an Alto car just a week prior to the crime, a vehicle that was later instrumental in the execution of Jandyal's murder," he said.

The murder of Jandyal, also a resident of Samba, had sent a shockwave across the area and with each arrest, the case is unravelling deeper layers of a meticulously planned crime.

