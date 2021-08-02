New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) Samsung on Monday said it has set up an artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data engineering lab at the KLE Technological University in Karnataka's Hubballi, providing students an opportunity to research in emerging cutting-edge tech areas.

This is the first of its kind initiative for Samsung in Karnataka.

At the 'Samsung Student Ecosystem for Engineered Data (SEED) Lab', students and faculty members at KLE Tech will get to work on joint research and development projects along with senior engineers at Samsung R&D Institute, Bangalore (SRI-B) who work in the domains of mobile camera tech, speech and text recognition, and machine learning, a statement said.

"India is a repository of young Millennials and Gen Z talent. At Samsung, we envision this lab to become a hub of young minds igniting India's innovation ecosystem, building capabilities among the students to make them industry-ready, and also promote industry-academia collaboration," Dipesh Shah, Managing Director of SRI-B, said.

This will further Samsung's commitment to its vision of powering Digital India, he added.

Collaborative research projects will be open to third and fourth-year B.Tech and M.Tech students and Ph.D. scholars at KLE Tech.

Students will also be encouraged to publish papers jointly with SRI-B engineers.

The Samsung SEED lab is spread over 3,000 sq ft and is equipped with facilities such as a special dark room with lighting equipment to conduct experiments on multimedia in varied lighting conditions, devices and accessories, image quality analysis tools, amongst others.

It also has backend infrastructure to store, process, and archive large volumes of data.

"Today, our world is becoming increasingly data-centric, and along with AI, it continues to transform the way we live, work and do business. The Samsung SEED lab is a great initiative that gives the students the opportunity to learn and work under SRI-B engineers on research projects that address the issues facing the world,” Ashok Shettar, Vice-Chancellor of KLE Technological University, said.

All students will receive certificates for their contribution at the end of each project from SRI-B.

Samsung has been working with students across top engineering colleges in Karnataka on various R&D projects in areas such as AI, ML, Internet of Things, and Connected Devices and 5G networks, as part of students' engagement program called Samsung PRISM. Over the last two years of the programme, students are getting to file joint patents with SRI-B engineers.

