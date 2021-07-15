Mumbai, Jul 15 (PTI) Specialised agri value chain enabler Samunnati on Thursday announced its partnership with Hyderabad-based agritech start-up Kheyti to deliver micro greenhouse 'Kheyti Rakshak' to over 1 lakh farmers in the next 4-5 years.

As part of this partnership, Kheyti is rolling out the first 100 kits to farmers across Telangana and Karnataka, Samunnati said in a statement.

Under this partnership, potentially, USD 150 million (Rs 1,000 crore) will be deployed by Samunnati to make this model reach one lakh smallholders.

Samunnati will offer farmers loans to purchase the 'Kheyti Rakshak', a 'Greenhouse-in-a Box' affordable, modular solution bundled with full-stack services, which will help scale the solution to over one lakh farmers in the country.

Kheyti helps smallholder farmers battle climate change through the Greenhouse-in-a-Box, a low-cost greenhouse bundled with end-to-end services.

"Digitalisation is changing the face of the Indian agriculture ecosystem and as the country prepares for Agri 4.0, promoting sustainable agricultural practices which can minimise impact on the environment and maximise gains to the farmers will be crucial," Samunnati founder and CEO Anilkumar S G said.

Anilkumar added that they are excited about the collaboration with Kheyti and together, "we look forward to bringing the benefits of innovative agri solutions to the smallholder farmers across India".

Kheyti developed 'Kheyti Rakshak' to increase incomes of the ultra-poor women farmers in the country, in a market-based model, the company's co-founder and President Sathya Raghu said.

"We are making vegetable farming predictable and profitable. We innovated a fantastic greenhouse. We stabilised our crop practices with a portfolio of the vegetables consumed in India like tomatoes, onion, cabbage, carrots, okra and the likes," he added.

He also said the company's digital advisory ensures ongoing support in growing and selling. "By collaborating with Samunnati, we unlocked capital to reach 1 lakh farmers. Now, we intend to partner with relevant farmer focused organisations across India, and the world to grow at 4x to 5x every year and reach a 1 lakh farmers by 2025." HRS hrs

