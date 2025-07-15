Jaipur, Jul 15 (PTI) The Sapta Shakti Command celebrated Van Mahotsav 2025 with the theme 'Each One Plant One', highlighting the Armed Forces' commitment to environmental sustainability and the ethos of 'Service Before Self', an official said on Tuesday.

The week-long campaign saw enthusiastic participation from Army personnel, families, schoolchildren and NCC cadets. A range of activities were organised to raise awareness about environmental conservation, including lectures and demonstrations on plantation and tree care by the Forest Department and NGOs.

The initiative also featured puppet shows by Aadhar Shodh Sansthan and street plays (nukkad nataks) by students of Kendriya Vidyalaya. Poster and essay competitions at Army Public School, along with awareness programmes led by NCC cadets, further promoted environmental responsibility among the youth, Defence PRO Lt Col Nikhil Dhawan said.

The campaign culminated in the large-scale plantation of 35,000 saplings across key locations. The drive was led by Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Sapta Shakti Command, who actively participated and urged all to contribute to a sustainable future for the coming generations.

