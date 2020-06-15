Latest News | Satin Creditcare Network Reports 77 Pc Decline in Net Profit to Rs 13 Cr for Mar Quarter

Mumbai, Jun 15 (PTI) Microfinance company Satin Creditcare Network reported a 77 per cent decline in its net profit to Rs 13 crore in the quarter ended March, due to higher provisioning related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The micro lender had reported a net profit of Rs 56 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Profits and return ratios impacted due to higher provisions in the wake of COVID-19 and other external factors during the last quarter of 2019-20, it said in a release.

"As the impact of COVID-19 was felt towards the last fortnight of the financial year 2020, we saw some impact on our performance for the month of March and April 2020," its Chairman and Managing Director H P Singh said.

Additional credit cost/provisions of Rs 82.76 crore have been accounted for the COVID-19 impact, it said.

For the full year 2019-20, the profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 155 crore as compared to Rs 201 crore in 2018-19.

Net interest income grew 37 per cent to Rs 270 crore in the quarter as compared to Rs 197 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Gross non-performing assets at an asset under management level stood at 2.9 per cent, while net non-performing assets (NPA) were at 0.6 per cent.

Its capital-to-risk weighted assets ratio stood at 30.49 per cent.

Total borrowings on a standalone basis stood at Rs 5,409 crore as on March 31. Its reliance on NBFC (non-banking financial company) funding has also further reduced to 6 per cent from 12 per cent last year which has significantly reduced the reliance on higher cost of funding. Close to 61 per cent of the borrowings are through banks.

The company said around 25-30 per cent of its borrowers are estimated to avail for moratorium. It got a moratorium from around 63 per cent of its lenders.

