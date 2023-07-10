New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) SBI Card on Monday said its parent State Bank of India (SBI) has appointed Abhijit Chakravorty as Managing Director and CEO.

He will replace Rama Mohan Rao Amara, who will cease to be MD from August 11.

Chakravorty's appointment would be effective from August 12 for a period of two years, SBI Card said in a regulatory filing.

Starting his banking career as a Probationary Officer with SBI in 1988, Chakravorty is currently a Deputy Managing Director of the bank.

