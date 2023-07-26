New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) SBI Mutual Fund on Wednesday bought shares of United Breweries Ltd for Rs 678 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the block deal data available with the NSE, SBI Mutual Fund acquired 46,28,452 shares of United Breweries Ltd (UBL).

Also Read | IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2023 Out at ibps.in, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Check Office Assistant Call Letters.

The shares were purchased at an average price of Rs 1,465.80 per piece, taking the aggregate transaction size to Rs 678.43 crore.

Meanwhile, these shares were offloaded by the State Bank of India (S) at the same price.

Also Read | What Is No-Confidence Motion? Will Modi Government Survive No-Trust Vote in Lok Sabha? Here’s All You Need To Know.

Shares of UBL rose 1.31 per cent to close at Rs 1,500 apiece on the NSE.

As of the June quarter, dutch brewing major Heineken holds a majority stake in United Breweries Ltd.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)