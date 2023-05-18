New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) Shares of SBI, which posted an 83 per cent jump in quarterly profit, fell more than 2 per cent on Thursday amid profit booking by investors.

The stock declined 2.11 per cent to settle at Rs 574.15 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it went lower by 2.57 per cent to Rs 571.40.

Also Read | MHADA Mumbai Board Lottery 2023: Registration Begins From July 18 For 4,083 Houses Up for Sale, Know Draw Result Date and How to Apply Online at lottery.mhada.gov.in.

It was the biggest laggard among the 30-share BSE Sensex firms.

On the NSE, it fell 1.69 per cent to finish at Rs 576.35.

Also Read | Rajasthan Weather Forecast: MeT Department Warns of Thunderstorm, Lightning and Dust Storm in the State.

The company's market valuation tumbled Rs 11,021.89 crore to Rs 5,12,406.59 crore.

In volume terms, 17.83 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over 4.56 crore shares on the NSE during the day.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 128.90 points or 0.21 per cent to settle at 61,431.74.

"Indian markets were dragged as profit-booking emerged in SBI and ITC despite posting strong results. These stocks had already seen up move in anticipation of better numbers," Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said.

On Thursday, country's largest bank SBI reported an 83 per cent jump in net profit at Rs 16,694.51 crore for the fourth quarter of 2022-23 fiscal on higher interest income and low provisioning.

In the January-March quarter of 2021-22 financial year, State Bank of India's net profit on standalone basis was Rs 9,113.53 crore.

During the March quarter of 2022-23 fiscal, the bank's interest income rose 31 per cent to Rs 92,951 crore, SBI said in a regulatory filing.

Provisioning for bad loans and contingencies nearly halved to Rs 3,315.71 crore during the quarter, as against Rs 7,237.45 crore in the January-March period of 2021-22.

For the full 2022-23 fiscal, SBI's net profit increased 59 per cent to Rs 50,232.45 crore. The profit in 2021-22 fiscal was Rs 31,675.98 crore.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)