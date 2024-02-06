Mumbai, Feb 6 (PTI) Country's largest lender SBI on Tuesday tied up with Flywire for easing payments for Indian students studying abroad.

A seamless and fully digital payment experience will be given to students, which is better than the existing complex process, an official statement said.

Under the partnership, Flywire's technology will be integrated directly into the bank's platform, offering Indian students an advanced digital checkout experience for their international educational payments.

