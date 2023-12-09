Jammu, Dec 9 (PTI) Expressing hope that the Supreme Court judgment on Article 370 will meet the expectations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, Ghulam Nabi Azad-led Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) on Saturday flayed the BJP-led government for delaying assembly polls and restoring statehood to the Union Territory.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its verdict on December 11 on a batch of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution which bestowed special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Our party is fully confident that the apex court's verdict will do justice with the people of Jammu and Kashmir and address their expectations, sentiment and also take into account their welfare," DPAP general secretary and former minister R S Chib told reporters here.

Chib, who was flanked by the party's chief spokesperson Salman Nizami and Jammu provincial president Jugal Kishore Sharma, said they are hopeful that the highest court in the country will ensure return of whatever was snatched from the people "unconstitutionally" on August 5, 2019.

Nizami said DPAP chairman Azad, as the leader of opposition in 2019, fought bravely on the floor of parliament against abrogation of Article 370 and later on the streets for the people of J&K.

"Azad roared like a lion on the floor of the house in the Parliament. He had already termed the move of August 5, 2019 illegal and unconstitutional," he said.

Sharma said the ground situation in J&K contradicts the BJP's claim of development and end of terrorism. "We have encounters happening everywhere. Security forces are losing their lives after the August 5, 2019 decision as well."

Chib demanded immediate restoration of statehood and holding assembly elections. "The BJP betrayed the people of J&K and the rest of the country on the Kashmir situation. The Article 370 revocation changed nothing but brought more terrorism and violence," he said.

Asked about the party's strategy if Article 370 was not restored by the SC, Chib said, "Our party is a law abiding party and we will accept its verdict but will continue our fight for restoration of statehood and exclusive rights over land and jobs and early assembly elections."

"We have been saying all along that injustice was done to the people of J&K and it is unfortunate that we are being treated like this," he said.

