Mumbai, Feb 6 (PTI) The Indian arm of the German automotive and industrial supplier Schaeffler on Monday announced the appointment of Sumithasri Eranti as the new Chairperson of the Board of Directors.

Eranti replaces Avinash Gandhi who retired after leading the company for over 20 years, Schaeffler India said in a statement.

She will lead the board to drive Schaeffler India's growth amid the company aiming to continue its focus on innovation, among others, it said.

Eranti has been an independent director of Schaeffler India Limited Board since 2020, the company said.

With over 25 years of experience in business leadership, technology, consulting and financial services industry, Eranti has held various roles in technology companies, it said and added that she is also the chairperson of board of directors at Aviva Life Insurance and has been associated with other companies as a board member, Schaeffler India said.

