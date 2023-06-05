New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) Schneider Electric and steel maker Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel (AMNS) India have partnered to set up an institute for imparting engineering and technical education with a special emphasis on manufacturing and sustainability.

The companies have entered into a memorandum of understanding and a body called New Age Makers Institute of Technology (NAMTECH) will be set up at Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Schneider Electric said in a statement on Monday.

"Schneider Electric and AMNS India today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop a state-of-the-art smart campus at Ahmedabad, Gujarat," it said.

The campus will lay special emphasis on manufacturing and sustainability.

NAMTECH will start operating in an interim campus in the Research Park at IIT Gandhinagar from August 2023.

Deepak Sharma, Zone President-Greater India, MD & CEO of Schneider Electric India, said the strategic partnership opens avenues for us to provide comprehensive training to young individuals from diverse backgrounds, equipping them with digital skills to thrive as proficient technicians and engineers.

NAMTECH and Schneider Electric will collaborate to design and deliver short and long-term academic programmes, starting with a professional Master's programme in Smart Manufacturing and a professional Technologist programme in Automation. They will also work in tandem on the design and delivery of a smart campus and several technical labs at the campus in Ahmedabad.

"This initiative reinforces our commitment to fostering innovation and equipping young people with essential skills and knowledge required to excel in the digital era of manufacturing," Dilip Oommen, Chief Executive Officer of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS INDIA), said.

