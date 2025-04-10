New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) Schneider Electric and Freyr Energy Services have entered into a partnership to provide sustainable solutions.

As part of this deal, Schneider Electric will integrate its advanced digital and automation technologies with Freyr Energy's expertise in rooftop solar solutions.

This collaboration aligns with India's commitment to reducing carbon emissions by 33-35 per cent from 2005 levels by 2030, contributing to the nation's clean energy transition.

