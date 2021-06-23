New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) Schneider Electric Infrastructure has reported narrowing of its net loss to Rs 11.25 crore for the March quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 25.74 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, it said in a BSE filing.

Total income of the company rose to Rs 258.22 crore in the quarter from Rs 231.50 crore in the same period a year ago.

The net loss in the 2020-21 fiscal also narrowed to Rs 1.01 crore from Rs 29.57 crore in 2019-20.

Total income in the fiscal stood at Rs 1,315.65 crore, compared to Rs 1,396.45 crore in FY20.

