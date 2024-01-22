Jaipur, Jan 22 (PTI) A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed by her school teacher in Barmer district of Rajasthan, police said on Monday.

The body of the girl, a class 11 student, was found in a water tank, they said.

The accused, Prahladram, went to the girl's house on Sunday morning, when her family members had gone to a wedding, and raped her. Later, he killed the girl and dumped her body in the water tank, said Surbhan Singh, Station House Officer, Bakhasar police station.

"When the girl's family members returned home, they could not find her. Later, they found her body in the water tank," Singh said.

The accused is on the run and efforts are being made to arrest him, he said.

