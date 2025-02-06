Chandigarh, Feb 6 (PTI) The Punjab government on Thursday announced the expansion of the 'Bhagwant Mann Sarkar, Tuhade Dwaar' scheme with the addition of 363 more citizen-centric services in it.

With this move, a total of 406 services will be delivered at people's doorsteps.

Punjab Cabinet minister Aman Arora said the scheme, which started on December 10, 2023, with a limited set of 43 services, has now grown to offer a total of 406 services across 29 major government departments.

The services now include those related to driving licenses, passport applications, police verifications, utility connections, tenant verification and many more, he said.

The addition of 363 more services further broadens the reach of the scheme, ensuring that essential government services are delivered without unnecessary delays or paperwork.

The Governance Reforms minister said over 92,000 applications have been received under this scheme and all applications have been processed within time.

Citizens have been able to avoid the hassle of visiting government offices, rather their documents have been delivered to their homes, he said.

The "Bhagwant Mann Sarkar Tuhade Dwaar" scheme seeks to make government services available directly at the doorsteps of every citizen in Punjab.

