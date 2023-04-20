New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) Capital markets regulator Sebi on Thursday slapped penalties totalling Rs 10 lakh on two former auditors of CG Power and Industrial Solutions for flouting the regulatory norms.

The regulator levied a fine of Rs 5 lakh each on Chaturvedi & Shah (CAS) and KK Mankeshwar & Co (KKM).

In its order, Sebi's Adjudicating Officer G Ramar said, "Noticee No 1 (CAS) and Noticee 2 (KKM)... were aware and had facilitated the irregularities and misstatements in the financial statements of CG Power for the year 2016-17 and 2017-18, respectively, and accordingly acted against the fiduciary capacity knowing that the same when published would be relied upon by the investors to be true and fair and accordingly, instead of working in the interest of shareholders of CG Power, facilitated the scheme of cleaning up the books of accounts of the firm".

"These facts cannot be construed as mere negligence on the part of the Noticees as a statutory auditor. I note that the act of facilitating in such a way to show the books of account of CG power as true and fair which is contrary to the actual facts is against the fiduciary role.

"I, therefore, find that the Noticees aided and abetted CG Power in disseminating the false information in the Audit Report to wrongfully influence the decision of the investors and, thus, their acts and omissions amount to aiding and abetting in the fraudulent, unfair and manipulative acts," Ramar said.

By indulging in such acts, CAS and KKM have flouted the PFUTP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices) norms.

The order came after Sebi conducted an investigation into the matter and observed that CAS was the joint statutory auditor of CG Power along with Sharp & Tannan for the FY 2016-17, and subsequently to its resignation, KKM was appointed as the statutory auditor of CG Power, who completed the statutory audit of the firm for the FY 2017-18. Last year, in October, Sebi imposed a five-year ban as well as penalties on CG Power's former chairman Gautam Thapar and other entities for the diversion of funds and misrepresentation of the company's financial statements. The watchdog had imposed penalties totalling Rs 30.15 crore on 11 entities in the matter, including the company's former CFO V R Venkatesh and two ex-directors Madhav Acharya and B Hariharan.

Besides, they were barred for periods varying from 6 months to 3 years.

Sebi said the company's total liabilities and that of CG Power Group may have been potentially understated by around Rs 1,053.54 crore and Rs 1,608.17 crore, respectively, as on March 31, 2018, and by Rs 601.83 crore and Rs 401.83 crore, respectively, as on April 1, 2017.

