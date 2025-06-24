Thane, Jun 24 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested a government-appointed supervisor for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1,000 from a security guard in Maharashtra's Thane city, the ACB said on Tuesday.

The accused was employed with the Security Guards Board for Brihanmumbai and Thane district, which deploys guards at various government institutions.

The supervisor was responsible for assigning duty shifts to security guards. He demanded Rs 1,000 as bribe for allotting the preferred 'first shift' duty to the complainant at a civic-run school here, the ACB said in a release.

The security guard complained to the ACB on June 20.

After verifying the complaint, the ACB laid a trap and apprehended the accused while he accepted Rs 1,000 from the complainant at a school location in Vartak Nagar here on Monday, it said.

A case has been registered by the Vartak Nagar police against the accused, the anti-graft agency said.

