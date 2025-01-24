Latest News | Sembcorp's Largest Utility Scale Solar Farm Set Up in Oman

Get latest articles and stories on Latest News at LatestLY. Sembcorp Industries, headquartered in Singapore, launched its 588 MW solar power project in Oman on Friday.

Agency News PTI| Jan 24, 2025
Chennai, Jan 24 (PTI) Sembcorp Industries, headquartered in Singapore, launched its 588 MW solar power project in Oman on Friday.

Bilarab bin Haitham Al Said of the Royal Family and the second son of Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, inaugurated the project, the company said.

The plant is Sembcorp's first greenfield renewables development project in the Middle East and also the 'largest utility-scale solar farm' in the global renewables portfolio of the company.

"The inauguration of Manah 2 Solar Power Plant marks a key milestone in Sembcorp's commitment to Oman's transition to a sustainable future, and strengthening (its) partnership with Nama Power and Water Procurement Company. As Sembcorp's largest utility-scale solar plant globally, it supports Oman's Vision 2040 by advancing the nation's renewable energy targets," said Sembcorp Industries, CEO of Middle East and Chairman, South Asia, Vipul Tuli.

The plant would provide clean energy to approximately 60,000 households, reducing carbon emissions, he said in a statement on Friday.

Singapore Minister in the Prime Minister's Office and the Second Minister of Education and Foreign Affairs, Dr Maliki Osman said, "Sembcorp's latest successful project in Oman has impressively commenced operations four months ahead of schedule. The Manah 2 project will contribute to Oman's efforts to achieve its renewable energy and net zero emission targets."

The solar power project is backed by 20-year 500 MW power purchase agreement signed with Nama Power and Water Procurement Company, which is the sole procurer for all electricity generation in Oman.

The plant spread across 6.8 million sq metre utilises more than 1 million bi-facial photovoltaic solar panels, ensuring sunlight is captured to maximise the yield. Sembcorp's proprietary digital energy asset management platform NetZeroOS, would be integrated for real-time monitoring and predictive analysis, the company said.

In August 2024, Sembcorp Industries conducted the groundbreaking ceremony of the company's 160-acre green ammonia plant in Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu.

The plant would produce 2 lakh metric tonne per annum of green ammonia for overseas shipment to Japan.

