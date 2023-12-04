New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) Construction and engineering company SEPC Ltd, formerly known as Shriram EPC Ltd, on Monday said it has bagged a contract worth Rs 427.9 from the government of Jharkhand.

The project has been awarded by the Drinking Water and Sanitation Department of the Jharkhand government.

Also Read | Telangana Election 2023 Results: From Aggressive Campaigning Led by A Revanth Reddy to Anti-Incumbency, These Factors Helped Congress Win India’s Youngest State.

The order pertains to "construction of intake well...on turnkey basis", the company said in a BSE filing.

The project is to be executed in 27 months from the date of agreement, excluding three months of trial run, and thereafter five years of operation and maintenance, the filing SAID.

Also Read | HPSC MO Admit Card 2023 Out at hpsc.gov.in: Hall Ticket for Subject Knowledge Test of Medical Officers Released, Know How To Download.

SEPC provides turnkey solutions in various business segments like water infrastructure and mining and mineral processing.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)