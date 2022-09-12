New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) Serentica Renewables on Monday announced the launch of a renewable energy platform and said that it plans to install 1,500GW of solar and wind power in the country.

"Serentica Renewables announces the launch of a Renewable Energy Platform in India. This green energy company will focus on providing round-the-clock carbon-free power to large consumers of energy in India. It will specialise in providing end-to-end green solutions to the consumers, including connectivity to the appropriate transmission network," a company statement said.

According to the statement, Serentica plans to install 1,500 MW of solar and wind power across multiple sites in Karnataka, Rajasthan and Maharashtra where the company has already acquired connectivity approvals.

A large part of this capacity will be used to deliver close to 600 MW of round-the-clock clean energy to various entities of the Vedanta Group. The capacity will be commissioned in 24 months, subject to statutory approvals.

Serentica will also participate selectively in government tenders subject to the project having synergies with its overall focus of providing direct green energy solutions to commercial and industrial customers.

In the medium-term, Serentica aims to install 5,000MW of carbon-free generation capacity coupled with different storage technologies. Eventually, it aims to supply over 15 billion units of clean energy annually and displace 20 million tonnes of CO2 emissions.

Serentica Renewables is 100 per cent held by Twinstar Overseas Ltd (TSOL) which also owns controlling stakes in Sterlite Power Transmission Ltd & Sterlite Technologies Ltd.

