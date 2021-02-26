New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla on Friday said he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and apprised him about the ongoing COVID-19 vaccine rollout in the country.

"It was my honour to brief you today, Shri Hon'ble @AmitShah Ji on the vaccine capabilities of our country and the ongoing rollout of vaccines in India," Poonawalla said in a tweet.

In January, the country's drugs regulator had approved Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country, paving the way for a massive inoculation drive.

Apart from making efforts to meet the requirements of India, SII, the world's largest vaccine maker, is also trying its best to balance the needs of the rest of the world.

