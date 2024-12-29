New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) Atleast seven illegal immigrants were deported from south Delhi, police said on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Ankit Chauhan said on Saturday a team apprehended seven nationals of Bangladesh, including five women, near the Arjangarh Metro Station in Fatehpur Beri area.

He said raids were conducted in slums, labour camps, and unauthorised colonies, leading to the capture of the illegal immigrants.

The detained individuals were identified as Mohammad Umor Faruk (33), Riyaj Miyan (20) and five women, all hailing from Bangladesh, he added.

During interrogation they revealed that they had illegally crossed the border and were residing in Rajeev Nagar in Gurgaon. Verification of their mobile phones and documents confirmed their Bangladeshi citizenship, said the DCP.

They were handed over to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) following completion of necessary documentation, he said.

