Ambala, Jul 5 (PTI) Several children, working as labourers at various confectionary shops, were rescued following a raid by the district task force and child helpline team on Saturday, officials said.

The team interacted with the rescued children and obtained information about their parents and residential addresses.

The children were medically examined at the Civil Hospital and were produced before the Child Welfare Committee.

The committee sent them to the Shelter Home in Ambala Cantonment, they said.

The district youth development organisation and other teams will soon trace their parents and counsel them not to send their children for child labour again, they added.

