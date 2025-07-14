Gorakhpur, July 14: Police have busted a sex racket being run from a rented house here and rescued two people, including a minor girl, officials said on Monday. Three persons have been arrested under charges of trafficking and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, they said.

A raid was conducted late on Sunday night in the Millennium City area of Karimanagar. Acting on a tip-off, a team led by Campierganj Circle Officer Vivek Kumar Tiwari raided a house and found three women and two men inside, including a girl, officials said. The property belongs to Badan Singh, who had rented it out, CO Tiwari said, adding that the initial investigation revealed the house had been specifically taken on rent to run the racket. Sex Racket Busted in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur, 2 Hotels and House Running Prostitution Ring Sealed.

Police rescued a woman and a girl from the premises. The girl was handed over to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), officials said. "Three persons, including a woman, were arrested and presented before the District Probation Officer. A case has been registered against them under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act and relevant sections of the POCSO Act," Tiwari said. The role of the house owner is under investigation. If found complicit or negligent, legal action will be taken against him as well, he added.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)