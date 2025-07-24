New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) Manufacturer of gold jewellery Shanti Gold International on Thursday said it has raised a little over Rs 108 crore from anchor investors, a day before its initial share-sale opens for public subscription.

The anchor investors who have been allocated shares are -- Societe Generale, Wealthwave Capital Fund, Rajasthan Global Securities, Astorne Capital VCC Arven, J4S Venture Fund - I, Shine Star Build Cap Pvt Ltd, and Meru Investment Fund PCC-Cell 1, among others, according to a circular uploaded on the BSE website.

Also Read | Is NOIDA Tax-Free? Will Residents of Noida Not Have To Pay Tax From FY 2024-25? Check Who Gets Tax Exemptions and How.

As per the circular, Shanti Gold International allocated 54,28,800 shares to 15 entities. The shares have been allotted at Rs 199 apiece, aggregating the transaction size to Rs 108.03 crore.

Investors can bid for a minimum of 75 equity shares and in multiples of 75 equity shares thereafter.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 24, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Thursday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The Rs 360-crore initial public offering (IPO) of the Mumbai-based Shanti Gold will open for public subscription on July 25 and conclude on July 29.

The price band has been set at Rs 189 to Rs 199 per equity share.

The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 1.81 crore shares worth Rs 360.11 crore, at the upper-end of the price band, with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component.

Proceeds of the issue will be used for setting up a facility in Jaipur, funding the company's incremental working capital requirements, payment of debt and for general corporate purposes.

Shanti Gold specialises in the design and production of various types of gold jewellery. The company has an installed manufacturing capacity of 2,700 kg per annum.

Shanti Gold's revenue from operations increased 55.52 per cent to Rs 1,106.41 crore in FY25, from Rs 711.43 crore in the preceding fiscal and profit after tax rose to Rs 56 crore in FY25, from Rs 27 crore in FY24.

Choice Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager to the issue.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)