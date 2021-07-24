Chennai, Jul 24 (PTI) Dr Sharad Kumar on Saturday took over as the Director of Chennai Airport, the Airports Authority of India said.

Hitherto, Kumar was General Manager (Engineering-Project) at the airport and was heading the Modernization Phase-II project which is aimed at augmenting terminal/airside capacity, an official release here said.

He succeeds Suneel Dutt, who will assume charge as Executive Director (Administration) at Corporate Headquarters, New Delhi.

"Dr Sharad Kumar has over 30 years of experience and expertise in construction, maintenance and modification of airports in India," it said.

He started his career in AAI in 1990 at Jammu Airport and later worked in diverse capacities in various airports in India like Mumbai, Delhi, Goa, Jabalpur, Nagpur and Sikkim.

"He was instrumental in the day-to-day operation and smooth functioning of Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar and Srinagar International Airport as Airport Director before joining Chennai," it said.

A graduate in civil engineering and MBA in Resource Management, he holds a Ph. D. in Management.

He has addressed various seminars on aviation matters in India and abroad and is a sought after keynote speaker on such forums, the release added.

