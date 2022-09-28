New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) Market share of chain stores in the Indian retail jewellery market is expected to grow to 40 per cent in the next five years, according to a World Gold Council report.

As of 2021, the jewellery chain stores account for 35 per cent of the Indian retail jewellery market.

The top five retailers alone are likely to open 800-1,000 stores during the next five years.

The World Gold Council (WGC) has launched a report titled 'Jewellery market structure' that highlights a notable shift in India's gold jewellery market over the past few years.

The fragmented nature of the industry makes it almost impossible to accurately quantify the number of jewellers in India. Estimates by various trade bodies vary considerably, ranging between 5,00,000-6,00,000, the report said.

"Demand for better designs and consumer experience, a growing awareness about hallmarking, better pricing structures and competitive return policies, as well as the introduction of GST and demonetisation, have all accelerated the shift towards chain stores," WGC said.

While small independent retailers still dominate the landscape, the market share of chain stores (national and regional) has increased steadily over the last decade, it added.

The changes at the manufacturing level have been relatively slower but as the market continues to develop, organised retail and manufacturing operations are well-poised to see their market share grow.

On the report, Somasundaram PR, Regional CEO, India, World Gold Council, said: "The Indian retail jewellery market has seen several structural changes over the last decade, some driven by regulations and some by a shift in consumer behaviour".

While mandatory hallmarking should provide a level playing field, he said, national and regional chain stores are nevertheless set to gain market share in the current trend because of their access to credit and the large inventory they carry.

"Small players need to become more transparent and adopt technology faster if they have to gain similar access to credit and protect market share," Somasundaram PR said.

As per the report, chain stores have grown over the last 10-15 years, gaining 35 per cent market share as of 2021.

"Chain stores, with national operations, focus on daily wear and fast-moving jewellery items (such as chains and rings) and these items account for 50-60 per cent of their business. The report estimates that over the next five years, chain stores will continue to expand, and their market share will surpass 40 per cent," the report said.

While online jewellery purchases have risen, the average ticket size has remained between 5 and 10 grams. Online buyers tend to purchase lightweight daily wear/fashion jewellery in 18-carat gold.

Looking ahead, the report projects that the market share of online jewellery in the next five years could increase to 7-10 per cent.

