New Delhi, Jun 14 (PTI) Bajaj Auto on Tuesday said Shekhar Bajaj has tendered his resignation as a non-executive director of the company due to health reasons.

The resignation is with effect from June 30, 2022, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Shekhar Bajaj is the chairman and managing director of Bajaj Electricals since 1994.

