Shimla/Kullu, Nov 9 (PTI) The body of missing trekker Shiv Roy, a lawyer from Delhi, was brought to Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Thursday, police said.

Roy (30) had slipped and fallen into the Parvati River in Kullu while trekking on November 4.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Day 2023 Date: Know the History & Significance of Uttarakhand Sthapna Diwas That Marks the State Foundation Day.

The trekker's body was brought to Kullu and was handed over to the family members after postmortem, SP Sakshi Verma told PTI on Thursday.

Roy, who was trekking along with a guide and porter, had fallen into the river at Potraghat while crossing a narrow stretch on his way back from Mantalai Lake. His body was spotted near the bank of the river about 2 km away from the Potraghat (the accident spot) on Tuesday.

Also Read | CAT 2023 Exam Admit Card Out at iimcat.ac.in: Hall Ticket for Common Eligibility Test Examination Released, Know Steps To Download.

Efforts were being made to bring the body back to Manikaran but tough terrain posed a challenge for the rescue teams, police said. The trek to Mantalai Lake via Kheerganga from Barshaini village is one of the toughest in the state. PTI BPL MNK

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)