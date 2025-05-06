New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) on Tuesday signed an agreement with global logistics major Rhenus Group to boost the inland waterways sector of India.

According to an official statement, the memorandum of understanding (MoU) facilitates Rhenus Logistics India Pvt. Ltd. to commence scheduled barge operations across key National Waterways (NWs) in India.

"As part of MoU, Rhenus will introduce 100 barges in a phased manner in the national waterways while 20 barges and 6 pushers are to be deployed in the first phase, targeting the movement of more than one million tonnes of cargo annually by the end of 2025," it said.

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), Sarbnanda Sonowal said, "Our ministry, with such initiatives, is focused on unlocking the full potential of inland water transport as a national growth engine powering the hinterland towards sustainable development and vigorous growth."

At the onset, the statement said, Rhenus will operate on National Waterways 1 (Ganga), 2 (Brahmaputra), and 16 (Barak), as well as the Indo- Bangladesh Protocol (IBP) route.

These operations will facilitate the movement of bulk and break-bulk cargo across North, East, and Northeast India, with gradual expansion to other NWs, it added. Leveraging Rhenus expertise in European inland navigation and a global fleet of over 1,100 barges, the partnership aims to integrate global best practices into the Indian IWT ecosystem.

Cargo movement has surged from 30 MMTPA in 2014-15 to 133 MMTPA in 2023-24, contributing to a cumulative movement of over 779 MMT in the past decade.

IWAI is the nodal agency for National Waterways under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways.

