Mumbai, Sep 22 (PTI) Logistics platform Shipsy on Tuesday said it has extended its platform free of cost to micro, small and medium enterprises under its 'Network Module' to mitigate the COVID-19 impact on their businesses.

The platform helps enterprises manage their end-to-end logistics across multiple modes and also connect with their vendors who are also onboarded on the platform.

With a network of verified freight forwarders, customs agents and transporters who can serve the SME exporters, the platform offers a bouquet of services like price procurement, documentations handling and container tracking to improve on-time satisfactory delivery of goods, the company said in a release.

It will benefit the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in various ways, the firm added.

According to Shipsy, there are around 36 million small and medium enterprises (SMEs) operating in the country, generating 80 million employment opportunities with as much as eight per cent share in the domestic economy.

"Shipsy, a Saa-based venture empowering shippers by offering solutions to their complex supply chain problems, announced to extend its platform for free of cost to the SMEs/MSMEs in India under its Network Module," the company said in the release.

The platform will provide MSMEs access to utilities to connect with these verified agents and get access to competitive rates as well as much better service, it said.

"The MSME/SME segment has perhaps been the hardest-hit segment in COVID-19, and is in a desperate need to expand their business by going international," said Shipsy co-founder and CEO Soham Chokshi.

He said that with a vision and aim to scale up Indian MSMEs and give a boost to the Atmanirbhar Bharat, the company has launched 'Network Module'. It will help the sector navigate through the challenges of exporting goods and become cost-competitive in the global arena by reducing their freight costs, Chokshi added.

The platform has managed to rope in more than 5,000 small enterprises for this, he said.

Chokshi added, "We aim to expand the offering to pan-India and plan to cover more than 20,000 enterprises by the end of this fiscal."

Shipsy's offering, which is aligned with 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India' initiatives, will enable the sector for long term sustainability and profitability besides addressing the needs of the MSMEs, he said.

"We are currently processing 1.5 million transactions through our platform on a daily basis and process over 10 per cent of India's total containerised export and import volume," Choksi added.

Last year, the company launched its EXIM vertical.

It has customers across Dubai, Saudi Arabia, North Africa, Singapore and Malaysia.

